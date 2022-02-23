Some of the most expensive streets with a Newport postcode have been revealed.
Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NP25 postcode.
On St Maughans, three properties sold for an average of £764,500.
Penallt also saw three properties sold for an average of £685,833. While Watery Lane saw four properties sell for an average of £669,375.
Some of the cheapest streets include Homeforge House, where 17 properties sold for an average of £82,823, Carbonne Close, where three properties sold for an average of £106,833, and Chippenham Court, where eight properties sold for an average of £117,437.
The most expensive streets in Monmouth
- St Maughans – Average price: £764,500
- Penallt – Average price: £685,833
- Watery Lane – Average price: £669,3755
- Leasbrook Lane – Average price: £667,666
- The Narth – Average price: £658,785
- The Parade – Average price: £626,000
- Tregare – Average price: £615,000
- Hereford Road – Average price: £609,500
- Mitchel Troy Common – Average price: £592,666
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rockfield sold for £1,525,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £117,000 and under on Lancaster House, Hendre Close and Lockwood Court, Wonastow Road.
