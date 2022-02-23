Some of the most expensive streets with a Newport postcode have been revealed.

Home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the NP25 postcode.

On St Maughans, three properties sold for an average of £764,500.

Penallt also saw three properties sold for an average of £685,833. While Watery Lane saw four properties sell for an average of £669,375.

Some of the cheapest streets include Homeforge House, where 17 properties sold for an average of £82,823, Carbonne Close, where three properties sold for an average of £106,833, and Chippenham Court, where eight properties sold for an average of £117,437.

The most expensive streets in Monmouth

  1. St Maughans – Average price: £764,500
  2. Penallt – Average price: £685,833
  3. Watery Lane – Average price: £669,3755
  4. Leasbrook Lane – Average price: £667,666
  5. The Narth – Average price: £658,785
  6. The Parade – Average price: £626,000
  7. Tregare – Average price: £615,000
  8. Hereford Road – Average price: £609,500
  9. Mitchel Troy Common – Average price: £592,666

 

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rockfield sold for £1,525,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £117,000 and under on Lancaster House, Hendre Close and Lockwood Court, Wonastow Road.