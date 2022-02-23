TWO men from Caerphilly county borough have appeared in court, after stealing metal from an old drill hall.

Kevin Thomas Fyfe, and Daniel James Morris appeared before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil on Wednesday, February 16, charged with theft.

The two men initially pleaded not guilty in January, before changing their pleas in relation to the incident, which took place on June 20, 2021.

On this date, the men were found to have stolen metal and acrow props from the old drill hall, on Pontmorlais West Road, in Merthyr Tydfil.

The court heard that the stolen goods were valued at approximately £2,000.

That same day, Morris was also found to have driven a white Ford Transit van on the A465 without a licence – to which he pleaded guilty.

Further charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance were dismissed, with no evidence offered.

Fyfe, of Aneurin Bevan Road, Rhymney, was handed a community order, and made to attend rehabilitation activities up to a maximum of six days.

The 32-year-old was also fined £162, made to pay costs of £375, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95.

Overall, his balance stands at £632.

Morris, of Dyffryn Street, Hengoed - who lived in Sycamore Court, Bargoed, when the offences were committed - was handed a community order, which will require him to attend rehabilitation appointments, up to a maximum of six days.

The 34-year-old was also ordered to carry out 90 hours of supervised, unpaid work within the next 12 months.

What’s more he was ordered to pay costs of £375, and a victim surcharge of £95.

For the vehicle offence, he was given three points on his driving licence.

All told, his balance stands at £470.