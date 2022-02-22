WAYNE Hatswell is excited to be reunited with Michael Flynn after being confirmed as assistant at Walsall following his exit from Newport County AFC.

The coach was in the dugout for Rodney Parade on Saturday for the Exiles’ 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town but his departure was confirmed on Monday.

The 47-year-old has now been appointed as the Saddlers’ assistant head coach and will be involved in the Tuesday night clash at Swindon Town.

⚽️We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Wayne Hatswell as Assistant Head Coach



“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s been a mad 48 hours because I was in the dugout for Newport on Saturday.

“I’m really pleased and looking forward to working with Michael again. Everyone knows what we did at Newport for a good four years, that was a big draw for me.

“We know how each other work and he wanted me to come in and that’s what’s happened.

“I’m really excited to be at Walsall and I look forward to many years to come.”

Flynn was appointed as County boss in 2017 and brought in Hatswell as his right-hand man.

The pair led the Exiles to their great escape from relegation, boosted the club’s coffers with a number of lucrative cup runs and came agonisingly close to promotion from League Two twice when controversially denied in the play-off final at Wembley.

Hatswell stayed on as interim manager after Flynn’s departure and stayed on at Rodney Parade to work with his replacement James Rowberry, signing a new deal through to 2024.

However, the call from his old mucker proved to be too good to turn down and the former defender has headed for the West Midlands.

“I’m delighted that we’ve managed to bring Wayne to the football club, he will be a huge addition,” said Flynn, who got off to a dream start with a 1-0 win at leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

“He has got all the characteristics I look for in my staff. He’s an outstanding coach and a hard worker, which will only bring an improved quality to what’s already at the football club.

“We’ve had a successful partnership over the years and I’m really excited to have him on board.”

County have already played Walsall twice this season and will hope to avoid a reunion next year by going up to League One.