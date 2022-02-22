WORK will begin shortly to ‘enhance’ a Gwent railway line.

Network Rail is aiming to improve the Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central line with the hope of allowing more trains to run on the line, which is currently an hourly service except for Sundays.

Letters – seen by the Argus - have been sent out to residents detailing the plans to enhance the line and the work that could cause disruption to those living near the tracks.

The letter says that new rails will be dropped off at various locations between Crosskeys and Aberbeeg on Saturday, March 19, and Thursday, April 14. This is in preparation for relaying some of the sections of the track – with this work set to take place between Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18.

This work of relaying the track will take place both during the daytime and at night.

Vegetation will also be cut back on the Park Junction in Newport to Crosskeys section and will begin on Monday, February 28, and end in mid-March. From mid-March, the same work will be carried out between Crosskeys and Aberbeeg.

Over the next 18 months, Network Rail will also be working on ‘transforming Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations’ to provide new platforms and make them fully accessible.