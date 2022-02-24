A NEWPORT mum who used the covid pandemic to start her own business is celebrating being nominated for a Welsh business award.
Vivienne Read used to be a chef in the Celtic Manor and head chef at the Golden Lion in Magor, and used her time in lockdown to start selling cookies and other baked goods at home - which has since developed into a full-time business.
Chef Read Catering has been nominated for a Best of Welsh Business Awards in the Best Caterer category.
“It was a big shock,” Ms Read said. “All I want to do is make myself and my family proud and being recognised for my hard work is so heartwarming. Being a mother whilst running a business is the biggest challenge I’ve had to face and I’m so honoured to be a finalist.”
Ms Read does a wide range of food including all-day breakfasts, steak dishes, chicken dishes, brownies, cheesecakes and salad boxes among many others.
“I’ve always had a passion for cooking,” said Ms Read. “I was a head chef at 21, its always been in my blood.”
Chef Read Catering - which opened in September 2020 - now runs from a catering van on Usk Way in Newport. “It’s been difficult but definitely the best thing I’ve done.”
