IMPROVEMENTS to schools, education, and the city centre have been highlighted as priorities, as plans to set out Newport’s next budget move forward.

At a Newport City Council cabinet meeting, during which the proposed council tax rise dropped from 3.7 per cent to 2.4 per cent, priorities for spending the next year’s budget were discussed.

And, according to documents supplied ahead of the meeting, it has been revealed that two areas have been considered as priorities for investment – schools, and the city centre.

It says that consideration will be given to investments “which will impact on the city centre and the businesses within it”.

Continuing, it says “In particular, the promotion of the city, marketing, inward investment, coordination of activities and events, tourism, and the general environment in and around the city centre, such as cleansing.”

According to the Local Democracy Service, £377,000 has been allocated to boost the city centre, including a £200,000 sum for the purpose of “cleansing” the centre of Newport.

It is not yet known what specifically will be improved upon in the city centre, though a number of projects which have been supported by the council are nearing completion during this period.

This includes the Mercure Hotel, Market Arcade, and Newport's indoor market.

Longer term, the project to replace the Newport Centre with a new riverside leisure facility is set to progress with some council funding involved.

What about education?





The other area “considered and prioritised” was education, with the sector set to receive a significant sum of money.

As part of the budget, £8 million will be allocated to improve schools in the council area, with “the pressure on school budgets, teaching staff, the specific needs of pupils and the role that schools play in early intervention and prevention” all considered ahead of this decision.

There are already plans in the pipeline for significant redevelopment work as Bassaleg School, while costly repairs at St. Andrew's Primary School continue.

According to the report, “Other targeted investments could impact on support given to vulnerable families and individuals, in particular as we continue to manage the impact of the pandemic”.

Further funds will be allocated to prevent and address homelessness, and to support climate change initiatives.

The updated budget proposal for 2022/23 will now be discussed at the next full council meeting, which is set to take place on March 1.