A NEW beauty studio could be coming to Pengam if plans to convert a garage are approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
Located in Cardiff Road, Glan y Nant, the proposed studio will be home to Pure Beauty and Microblading, a small business specialising in beauty treatments for nails, eyelashes and eyebrows – set up by Hannah Williams.
Ms Williams currently has a studio in Ystrad Mynach but wishes to move her business closer to home to help her balance her work and family life.
Hannah said: “With just myself doing treatments and having two babies during the pandemic – I am hoping doing this closer to home will make it easier with our lifestyle and childcare.”
Customers would have to book an appointment with the studio before attending, limiting attendance to one person at a time.
The studio would be open Monday to Friday, from 9am until 5pm.
A decision is expected to be made by Caerphilly County Borough Council on March 31.
