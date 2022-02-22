IT'S not too often properties in Downing Street go up for sale – but the new owners of this garage won't be counting Boris Johnson among their neighbours.

Amid "red hot" interest, this single-car garage eventually sold for three times its guide price. It's not clear the property's location in Downing Street, Newport - 136 miles away from the prime minister's residence - had any influence on this.

Listed with a guide price of £9,000, the "sizeable" garage went on to sell for £32,950.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, says bids rained in as soon as the property, at the rear of the city's 19 Downing Street, went live.

And bidding didn't stop until 48 hours – and 123 bids – later.

"Interest in the sizeable garage was red hot," Mr Roper said. "The first bid was registered as soon as the auction went live at noon, and bids kept on coming until the hammer fell two days later."

Inside the garage in Downing Street, Newport, which sold for three times its guide price. Picture: Paul Fosh Auctions

The auctioneer said the sale proves "interest in property in general in the Newport area is very strong".

"The sale of this quite ordinary garage, for more than three times its guide, is an illustration that the city is a real hot spot for property buyers – with almost everything that is offered for sale being snapped up at auction," Mr Roper said.

The garage was sold in Paul Fosh Auctions February sale. The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale starts on Tuesday, March 8, and ends on Thursday, March 10.