A GROUP of Newport residents whose houses back on to a busy trunk road are calling for a sound-proof fence to be installed to stop the “unbearable” noise from traffic.

More than ten homes on Priory Way in the Langstone area of Newport have gardens adjacent to the southbound carriageway of the A449, the main link road between South Wales and the Midlands.

A bunch of trees, which acted as a natural sound-barrier for the homes, were recently cut down due to ash dieback disease being found – and this has made the problem worse, residents say.

Naomi Channing has written to the Welsh Government about the problem.

Naomi Channing, who lives at one of the properties, said the current levels of noise are causing a real problem for those living there.

“At the moment there’s very little protection from the road itself,” she said.

“Even on a Sunday morning – when the road is at its quietest during the week, the noise from the traffic is unbearable – you just can’t be outside.

“It’s impossible for us to have a conversation in our own garden and we can’t have our windows open at the rear of the property.

“When you look at Ringland and the Southern Distributor Road, they've got noise-proof fencing set up, so why it can't be done here I don't know.

“And also, there’s lots of lorries that use this road daily and the air and noise pollution just seems to be increasing.”

Ms Channing has sent several emails to the Welsh Government, which is responsible for the upkeep of major roads like the A449, calling for a noise pollution barrier to be set up.

Ms Channing and her next door neighbour are among a number of people to express their concerns about noise pollution.

Ms Channing and her next door neighbour Rob Walsh are among a number of people to express their concerns about noise pollution

In response to Ms Channing, the Welsh Government has said the A449 is not included in its Noise and Soundscape Action Plan for Wales 2018-23, which sets out how noise problems are managed across Wales.

However, current indications show noise levels on the southbound stretch of the A449, next to the homes on Priory Way, is between 70 and 74.9 decibels – which would be above the 73 decibels the Welsh Government says is required for it to take preventative action.

Rob Walsh, who is Ms Channing's next door neighbour, said: “In the summer it just means you can’t use the garden space.

“I think we really need some sort of sound-deadening fence to help along with further plantation of trees.”

It’s thought that trees removed from the side of the A449 by the homes will be replanted.

Langstone’s Conservative councillors Will Routley, and Ray Mogford have also called for the Welsh Government to install sound-proof barriers along the stretch of the A449.

The A449 is a busy trunk road connecting south Wales with the Midlands.

An aerial picture showing how close the houses are to the road. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Mogford said: “The noise these residents have to put up with is horrendous.

“And we’ve got a similar problem over the other side of Langstone with houses near the M4, however, this isn’t as bad.”

Cllr Routley added: “There’s a real sense of frustration here from residents – they can’t use their own back gardens.

“Traffic is only getting busier on the road, so a solution really does need to be found.”

The Welsh Government has said: “The fourth round of strategic noise mapping is commencing this month and the Welsh Government anticipate that the new road traffic noise maps for Wales will be published in December 2022.

“The Noise and Soundscape Action Plan 2018 - 2023 is due to be revised and updated during the course of 2023, informed in part by the new noise maps.

“As part of this work, it is expected the Welsh Government will utilise the new noise maps to establish a new programme of prioritised noise mitigation works in noise hotspots on the motorway and trunk road network commencing in 2024, and the Welsh Government would reiterate these concerns will be considered as part of this process.”