WALES boss Gemma Grainger hailed the Pinatar Cup as perfect preparation for their World Cup qualifying bid.

Wales finished fourth in the tournament after being beaten 1-0 by the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday afternoon, their third fixture in 10 days.

Denise O’Sullivan capitalised on a Rhiannon Roberts error to lash home the winner after 25 minutes from the edge of the penalty area.

Kyra Carusa should have given the Republic a third-minute lead after rounding Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark but fired into the side netting.

Niamh Fahey headed over from point-blank range as the Republic continued to dominate in the Spanish sunshine.

Ceri Holland had Wales’ best chance just before the interval, scuffing her volley wide from 12 yards.

Wales did force some late pressure but spot-kick appeals over a possible Irish handball in a crowded penalty area were waved away.

Nonetheless, it was an encouraging tournament for Grainger after her team beat Scotland 3-1 and took Belgium to penalties.

The boss believes Wales are in good shape ahead of the April 8 World Cup qualifying clash with leaders France in Llanelli.

“There is so much learning that we have taken from this tournament,” said the boss, whose side are 33rd in the FIFA rankings, two spots below the Irish.

“Ireland are a tough opposition and it was a third game of playing against higher-ranked opposition.

In the ten days we wanted to do that and learn as much as we could.

“We will take a lot out of that game because Ireland caused us different problems that teams haven't previously.

“We want to learn that now to take into the qualifiers, Yes, there is a focus on results but for me there is also a focus on performance.

“It's all about our qualification, we have got four games left and this tournament was unbelievable preparation.”

Wales entertain France, who are set to top Group I, at Parc y Scarlets before travelling to Kazakhstan on April 12 and Greece on September 2 before a finale against Slovenia on September 6.

Grainger’s side are five points behind the French, who are six wins from six, and two ahead of Slovenia.

The runners-up enter the play-offs when two nations will qualify for the finals in Australia and New Zealand while a third will have a shot through an inter-confederation play off tournament.