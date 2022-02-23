NEWPORT County AFC didn’t get the results they wanted from the midweek League Two action as Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers continued their fine form in the scramble for promotion.

The Robins thrashed Michael Flynn’s Walsall, who had former Exiles assistant Wayne Hatswell in the dugout for the first time, 5-0 to climb to fifth in the congested table.

Striker Louie Barry fired the hosts in front late in the first half, with Ricky Aguiar grabbing a second in stoppage time before the break.

Aguiar helped himself to another in the 56th minute before Barry grabbed his second just after the hour.

Jonny Williams headed in Swindon’s fifth with 20 minutes left as Walsall were brought back down to earth after their surprise 1-0 victory at runaway leaders Forest Green.

A look at how tonight's games have affected the table...#EFL | #SkyBetLeagueTwo pic.twitter.com/cAf9A9wY1r — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) February 22, 2022

Northampton failed to make up ground on Rovers as they were held to a surprising goalless draw at bottom club Scunthorpe.

The off-colour Cobblers failed to take their chances but did move above Tranmere into second in the table.

Bristol Rovers, who head to Newport next weekend, are on the charge after a third win on the spin, a 2-0 success at Leyton Orient.

Playmaker Antony Evans put Rovers ahead in the 34th minute, with Aaron Collins adding a second shortly afterwards from close range.

Former County striker Collins is in superb form after a slow start in Bristol following his summer move from Forest Green.

It’s now nine in 13 games for the 24-year-old older brother of Exiles forward Lewis.

Port Vale suffered frustration in their bid for the play-offs after being pegged back late on at Rochdale.

Ben Garrity headed in from a corner at the end of the first half but James Ball fired home a 93rd-minute leveller with Dale’s first effort of the match.

Harrogate came from behind to win 3-1 at Bradford.

Matty Foulds put the Bantams ahead in the 12th minute with a 25-yard effort.

Warren Burrell headed Harrogate level in first-half stoppage time and Lewis Page’s free-kick completed the turnaround just after the hour. Jack Diamond added a third at the death.

The relegation scrap promises to be tight and tense after Hartlepool also produced a second-half recovery to win 2-1 at struggling Colchester.

Noah Chilvers put the U’s in front after 22 minutes. Omar Bogle equalised with 20 minutes to go and substitute Isaac Fletcher then swiftly put the visitors ahead as Colchester suffered a third defeat in four winless league games.

Eighth-placed County host third-placed Tranmere on Saturday, leaders Forest Green on Tuesday and then on-song Bristol Rovers.