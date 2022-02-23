JORDAN Williams and Jack Dixon are closing in on a return to give the Dragons a timely boost for a daunting United Rugby Championship trip to Munster.

Livewire full-back Williams has been sidelined since breaking his right hand at Glasgow at the start of December while powerful centre Dixon suffered a dislocated elbow against Edinburgh at the end of November.

The duo will strengthen a side that are enduring a miserable season after their winless run was extended to nine games by Ulster on Sunday.

The Dragons suffered a 12-0 home defeat in horrendous conditions at Rodney Parade and it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to title hopefuls Munster a week on Saturday followed by a double-header in South Africa against the Bulls and Sharks.

They have badly missed the ability of Williams to create something out of nothing and have opted for the solidity and kicking of Josh Lewis, who has been a fly-half for most of his career, at 15 in his absence.

ELUSIVE: Jordan Williams on the run for the Dragons

Elusive Williams starred in the region’s only win of the season at Connacht and is ranked second in the squad for clean breaks despite playing just four URC games.

He could provide a wow factor while Dixon would be a more physical midfield option against the power of Munster and the South Africans.

The Dragons have been down to their last two specialist centres in Aneurin Owen and Adam Warren.

Jamie Roberts was granted an early release from his contract to head to Australia to be reunited with his son and pregnant partner.

Wales international Cory Allen is still not close to a return after being signed to continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury but the news is more promising with Dixon.

“From Munster onwards we start to see some bodies come back, which is positive for us, and then we have a huge run to the end of the season,” said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

“Hopefully we will have more bodies, more competition and more people showing how much they care about playing here.”

On Williams he admitted: “Sometimes we need a bit of magic to open the game up."