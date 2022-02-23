FLOOD warnings remain in place in Monmouthshire, although water levels have fallen.

Natural Resources Wales had put warnings and alerts for the River Usk, the coast, the Usk Estuary, Wye estuary, River Wye and River Monnow in place from Wednesday, February 16, as Storm Dudley set in.

They remained in place throughout Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, but by yesterday – Tuesday, February 22 – only a flood alert for the River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport and a flood warning for the River Wye were in force.

The flood warning for the River Wye at Monmouth was put in place on Monday, February 21, as levels at undefended areas reached 4.2m. At 11pm last night, the levels reached 5.9m.

There is some good news though as this morning, Natural Resources Wales recorded that the river level at 8am was 5.2m and falling. The organisation also advised that the rowing club underpass gates have been closed. The flood warning will remain in place until at least midday, when it will be reviewed and updated again.

A flood alert is also in place for the rivers Wye and Monnmow, which will remain in place until at least 8pm tonight. It has been in place since Wednesday, February 16. The River Monnow at Grosmont recorded 0.86m at 8.15am this morning, which has fallen since the 3m level recorded on Sunday, February 20.

The alert for the River Usk – which was put in place on SUnday and saw levels at Llanfoist Bridge rise to more than 4m – has been lifted as of 8.06pm last night. As of 7am this morning, the level at Llanfoist Bridge was at 1.63m.