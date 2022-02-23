M&S is putting itself forward as the go-to retailer when it comes to Pancake Day with its range of products including a Percy Pig frying pan.
The Percy Pig Pancake Pan is £15 and comes with a pancake batter squeezy bottle for precise batter application.
M&S is also selling a Pancake Party Gift Bag for £25 which includes two pancake mixes, maple syrup and recipe cards.
What's included in the M&S Pancake Party Gift Bag:
In the offer you will get:
- Pancake Shaker Mix (155g)
- Natural Pecans (100g)
- American Style Pancake Mix (400g)
- Organic Canadian Maple Syrup (330g)
- Crunchy Golden Blond Chocolate Spread (400g)
- Raspberry Coulis (260g)
- Recipe Cards
- Cotton Drawstring Bag
You can also head to a store near you to pick up your favourite pancake mixes, sauces and spreads.
Or maybe you'd rather save yourself all the effort and would rather some ready-made pancakes you can just warm up in the toaster.
Grab a pack of four Percy Pig pancakes made with Percy Pig Dessert Sauce, apple juice and raspberry flavoured jelly pieces for £1.60.
Marks & Spencer branches in Gwent:
- Chepstow: Thomas Street (foodhall)
- Cwmbran: The Mall
- Monmouth: Monnow Street (Simply Food)
- Newport: Friars Walk (foodhall)
- Newport: Malpas Road (petrol station)
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.