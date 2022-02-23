BOOTS has announced it will be selling lateral flow tests from £2.50 after Boris Johnson said there will be an end to free Covid testing.

The pharmacy has pledged to provide "affordable" lateral flow tests in-store and online for people who are asymptomatic.

The prime minister announced his plan for "living with Covid" on Monday, February 21 which includes the ending of free testing for most people in England from April 1.

Although the situation in Wales is currently unclear, it is likely the Welsh Government will have to end free testing when England does.

From 24 February in England, if you test positive for #COVID19 you are no longer legally required to self-isolate.



You will still be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.



More info: https://t.co/lQjB6iQc1e pic.twitter.com/p0kXB5yiLH — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 22, 2022

The tests will be available to purchase online for £5.99 per test or £17 for a pack of four, including delivery.

In-store tests will cost £2.50 for a single test and £12 for a pack of four and will be available in more than 400 Boots stores.

Boots UK director of healthcare services Asif Aziz said: “We are pleased to be expanding our Covid-19 testing services even further, with affordable lateral flow testing options for those who still want peace of mind from asymptomatic testing after 1 April.

“While it is great that we are returning to normal and finding a way to live with Covid-19, we encourage our customers and patients to stay safe and continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, especially to those in vulnerable groups.”

