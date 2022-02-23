HIGHLIGHTS of Newport County AFC's games will be shown on ITV4 next season.

The action from the Championship, League One, League Two, Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy will shift from Quest.

ITV have agreed a two-season deal with the EFL and will screen a highlights show at 9pm on ITV4 with a repeat on their main channel later in the evening and on Sunday mornings.

Highlights of midweek fixtures, where a full round has taken place, will also be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, covering EFL matches.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "With 1891 matches played across the season, it's crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

"As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV's commitment to high quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country."

Each show will feature every goal from every EFL fixture plus detailed analysis from a panel of expert pundits.

ITV will also present extensive coverage of play-off semi-finals and finals as well as a highlights programme for rounds of the Carabao Cup and the two-legged semi-finals and final.

A one-hour programme of highlights from the Papa John's Trophy Final will be shown on ITV4 on the day of the final.

Each highlights programme will be available in full, on a catch-up basis on ITV Hub during the period of 30 days following its first transmission.