THE Wilko store in Abergavenny will close for one day next week amid what the company has branded "greater-than-anticipated challenges".

Wilko has recently been making upgrades and system changes to its distribution network and has said that "with change comes challenge".

"In some cases, this has been greater than anticipated and has resulted in some localised stock issues, primarily in stores across Wales and Southern England," the firm said.

Customers in Abergavenny may have noticed that shelves at the Cibi Walk store have been a little less full than normal.

To make-up for this shortfall, a 24-hour closure has been organised for Wednesday, March 2, to reset its stock levels to those expected by local shoppers, during which the store will get a larger-than-usual delivery.

The store will then reopen as normal on Thursday, March 3, with shelves stocked to usual levels.

The home and garden retailer expects normal service to begin again following this activity.

While the Abergavenny store is closed, shoppers will still be able to access wilko.com or visit their nearest alternative store - in Pontypool.

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko chief executive said: “Our goal every day is to best serve hardworking families, and to do this, we need to make sure all our stores are as well stocked as possible.

"We appreciate that some customers in Abergavenny may have not been able to access the items they need in recent weeks, which is why we’re closing for one day only to turn this situation around.

“We’ve fixed the problems with distribution and now we need to get our stores and stock levels back to where they should be.

"We want to thank our team members for helping to get the products our shoppers need in place and in-turn want to thank our loyal customers for their patience while we improve their shopping experience.”

