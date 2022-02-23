NOSTALGIC toy store Toys R US will return to the UK high street within months, according to reports.

Four years after its collapse, with stores closing doors for the final time in 2018, the retailer will be making a return.

The news will be a welcome boost after a difficult few years for the high street with stores including Debenhams and Topshop falling to financial hardship.

Toys 'R' Us Australia chief executive Louis Mittoni said: “I’m very excited to welcome over 100 years of retailing experience in our new team, who will lead the relaunch our iconic brand back into the UK market in the next few months.

"We have an amazing toy and baby buying team, which I believe is the best in the country.

“With this team now in place, we’re hitting the ground running and have been reaching out to the supply base to see with whom we can align on this amazing journey.”

Speaking last year about the decision to revive Toys R Us in the UK, Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of parent company WHP Global, set his sites on both the UK and US.

He said: “Toys 'R' Us today is a vibrant business with over 900 stores and e-commerce sites across 25 plus countries generating over $2billion a year in sales and growing, especially with the new launches underway for both the US and UK markets.”

Toys 'R' Us launched in the UK in 1985, when it emerged as the "world's first toy supermarket".

And the famous Toys 'R' Us mascot recently made his blockchain debut when the cartoon mascot was cast in NFT form and featured on a number of limited edition digital collectables.