TESCO has issued a recall for one of its food items due to salmonella fears.
The product in question is the Tesco hog roast style pork with apple sauce 425g and the date of the recall is 22/02/22.
It’s possible that the sachet of crumbs included with the hog roast might contain salmonella.
Here is a list of affected date codes and what to do if you've bought the recalled item.
We’re recalling 7 date codes of our Tesco hog roast style pork with apple sauce 425G, as we’ve been made aware that the enclosed crackling crumb sachet may contain salmonella. Find out more at: https://t.co/n2ch7wkbvB pic.twitter.com/U6gS6g6G62— Tesco (@Tesco) February 22, 2022
Which product batches are affected?
Tesco’s recall is for seven date codes, which are: 06/01/22, 09/01/22, 15/01/22, 17/01/22, 06/02/22, 08/03/22, 09/03/22.
Customers are being urged not to eat the item if they have bought it.
They have been told to return the recalled products to a Tesco store so they can receive a full refund and a receipt is not needed to do this.
You can use Tesco’s store locator to find a store.
If you would like more information, you can get in touch with Tesco’s Customer Services team on 0800 505 555.
The news comes after supermarkets including Tesco revealed a recall on savoury snacks over salmonella fears.
Tesco branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Frogmore Street (Metro)
- Abertillery: Castle Street
- Blackwood: Highfield Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Brynhyfryd Road (Express)
- Caerphilly: Castleview (Express)
- Caerphilly: Parc Pontypandy, Crossways Retail Park
- Chepstow: Old Farm Shopping Centre (Express)
- Chepstow: Station Road
- Cwmbran: Ty Gwyn Road (Express)
- Ebbw Vale: North West Approach
- Newport: Caerleon Road (Express)
- Newport: Cambrian Road (Express)
- Newport: Chepstow Road (Esso Express)
- Newport: Clytha Park Road (Express)
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road (Extra)
- Newport: Malpas Road (Express)
- Newport: Spytty Road (Extra)
- Pontypool: Lower Bridge Street
- Risca: Pontymister Industrial Estate (Extra)
- Rogerstone: Cefn Road (Express)
- Ystrad Mynach: New Road
