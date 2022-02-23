WORLD food fans can enjoy a taste of Malaysia soon - with a new restaurant to open in Newport Market.
LoftCo’s redevelopment of Newport Market – the biggest regeneration of an indoor market in Europe – is nearing completion, with the building expected to re-open in March.
Food in Malaysia – nicknamed Tasty Peninsula – will be one of 11 restaurants based in Newport Market’s food quarter, which will be based on the ground floor.
Tasty Peninsula is the brainchild of Jason Yean, who was raised in Malaysia and now lives in Wales – he wants to promote the food of his homeland at Newport Market, as well as at another new venue at The Goodsheds in Barry.
Mr Yean said: “In Malaysia food is not just a culture, it's a religion and it is always the great connector for all Malaysian people.
“I want people here to experience not just the taste of great Malaysian food, but also our philosophy.
“Tasty Peninsula recognises the need for a more sustainable ethos when it comes to the hospitality industry.
“We are actively seeking ways to reduce our carbon footprint in a guaranteed commitment, and we also use local purveyors, supporting local industry which is very important to us.”
Along with opening in Newport Market, with the official date to be confirmed, Tasty Peninsula will open at Barry’s Goodsheds, on Hood Road, on March 4.
Find the restaurants on Facebook and Instagram @tastypeninsula
