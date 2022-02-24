ONE of the city centre’s biggest employers, Admiral, is moving ahead with its plans to close their Newport office.

And, while the insurance firm’s decision to move 900 jobs out of the city comes as a massive blow to the surrounding area, it leaves city bosses with another headache – in the form of the huge building potentially standing empty, and turning into an eyesore.

Located on the edge of the Station Quarter, Admiral House is one of the first major landmarks visible to anyone arriving into the city from Newport Railway Station, and the sight of it standing empty is not an ideal first impression for the city to project.

Last month, Admiral partially closed the building, with around 50 per cent of staff moving out.

Through the year, the remaining 50 per cent are set to leave, with the building standing empty by the start of 2023.

But, while the situation is far from ideal, some better news could be on the horizon.

Next week, a Newport City Council performance scrutiny committee is set to meet, during which the city’s economic growth strategy report is set to be discussed.

And, according to this report, there is yet hope for the Admiral building.

It reveals that both the council and Admiral have been working to find a new use for the building.

While there are no concrete developments at this time, it says that “there has been a high level of interest” from parties looking to occupy the building.

No further details have been revealed about who might be eyeing up the premises, and as such, it may yet be a case of watch this space.

What does the report say?





The economic growth strategy report was first released in May 2020, as a response to the shutting down of the economy and the challenges this presented to Newport and its businesses.

However, the subsequent lockdowns and ongoing pandemic have had a bigger impact than perhaps first expected.

In terms of what happens next for offices and the use of space in the city, the council revealed that much of their future plans will be formulated once businesses in the city decide their long term futures – and whether or not they choose to follow in Admiral’s footsteps, pivoting to a home working model.

The report says: “Newport remains positioned as a strong contender to capitalise on demand for office space from companies looking to relocate to more accessible and strategic locations.

“Capturing the interest of these occupiers in part rests on the operating models of businesses first stabilising and them understanding their needs. We have seen this start with the decision of Admiral to rationalise their estates portfolio.

“Whilst this has seen the partial closure of their City Centre building, there has been a high level of interest in this space and we work with the Company to bring in new and expanding businesses into the City Centre.

“We have a strong offer in Newport, presenting an opportunity for an outstanding quality of life and more affordable housing. The potential workforce within an hour of Newport has been a key consideration for previous inward investors in the past and as we strengthen, grow and adapt our skills base to ensure that it reflects the needs of existing and new employers and businesses, we will ensure that Newport and its workforce are well positioned for the future.”