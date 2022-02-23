CARL Serrant is confident that his chemistry with boss James Rowberry can help Newport County AFC push for promotion from League Two this season.

The Exiles will have a new number two in the Rodney Parade dugout against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday after the departure of Wayne Hatswell.

He has been reunited with Michael Flynn at Walsall and that prompted Rowberry, who left his role as Cardiff City first team coach in mid-October, to bring in a familiar face.

Serrant spent five years at the Bluebirds under the title of head of fitness and conditioning but the former Premier League defender was more than that, playing a key role in the coaching team.

Now he heads to County with the title of assistant manager to Rowberry.

BOSS: James Rowberry

“The opportunity for me to progress my own career and work with someone that I get on so well with [was attractive],” said the 46-year-old.

“I had over four years working with James, we had a good working relationship and that grew to being good friends. I think that we work really well together and we can do good things.

“With me supporting him, the rest of the staff and the players I think that we can do really well.”

Rowberry has built on the work of Flynn, who got County playing on the deck last season, with a clear desire to press from the front and break with pace.

The Exiles are eighth in the table and Serrant, promoted twice with QPR and once with Cardiff, is confident they can at least push for the play-offs.

“The style of play that we are trying to play is something that I can enjoy,” he said.

“In recent years the team has been in and around promotion and hopefully we can go after that again this season.

“I think there are a number of guys in the team that are doing really well and hopefully as a group we can really move forward.

“Fans have seen some of what James can produce already with the style of the play. I can add to that from my background with organising and motivating the team.

“James, me and the club are aligned, we want to be successful and that would be to have the club not only fighting for promotion but gaining promotion.”

Oldham Athletic left back Carl Serrant #oafc pic.twitter.com/G3Q8In7mMn — OAFC Memories #AbdallahOut #SaveOAFC (@oafcmemories) September 14, 2020

As a left-back, Serrant came through the ranks at Oldham and was signed by Kenny Dalglish at Newcastle before playing under Ruud Gullit.

However, the Yorkshire suffered a serious knee injury and turned to coaching after retiring at the age of 25.

Serrant worked under Neil Warnock at Crystal Palace, QPR and Cardiff and had a spell with Charlton Athletic.

“It really helps having that empathy with the players after having been in their shoes,” he said. “I have had some adversity after having to retire from football at 25.

“The value from that playing side and experiences can hopefully help the players and the club move forward.”