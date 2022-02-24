A CAERPHILLY borough town is being ‘brought to life’ with a spring fair next week.

Ystrad Mynach’s town centre will be bustling with activity on Saturday, March 5, between 9am and 5pm to welcome the arrival of spring.

There will be around 25 food and craft stalls including: Afal y Graig Cider & Perry, Ally’s Confectionary, AromaOils Limited, Baker Bears, Blair Lundie, Caerynys Shed Jewellery, Costco Wholesale Ltd, Dinky Donuts, Eleri’s Welshcakes, Falconry UK, Gelligaer Community Council, Helens Homebakes and Karen’s Bookshop in partnership with Usborne.

Also appearing will be Little Grandma’s Kitchen, Mallows Bottling Limited, Mrs Boss Wales, Pasithea, Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm, Signore Twister, The Slime Factory, Utility Warehouse and Welsh Valley Soapery.

There will also be funfair rides and street theatre entertainment. Among the entertainers will be Juggling Jim, Flying Colours and Digging Holes Street Theatre who all have a number of performances between 10am and 4pm.

It will take place on Bedwlwyn Road and Oakfield Street. The roads will be closed from 9pm on Friday, March 4 until 9pm on Saturday, March 5.

For trade space and general event enquiries, email events@caerphilly.gov.uk

For more information on the market, including the entertainment programme, stalls in attendance and road closures; visit www.visitcaerphilly.com/events

Caerphilly County Borough Council urge attendees to adhere to the signage and guidelines that are located around the site and advise there is hand gel and face masks available at the main entrance points.

They also ask people respect others and keep distance to help keep everyone safe and if you are feeling unwell, not to attend.