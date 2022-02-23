THE League Two relegation scrap has claimed a pair of managers.

Leyton Orient sacked Kenny Jackett after their 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday and Carlisle United said boss Keith Millen had left “by mutual consent” on Wednesday.

Orient have lost their last four games to slide into danger – scoring just one goal in nine league games – despite having a squad that many felt was capable of pushing for promotion.

They have games in hand but it won’t be former Swansea, Millwall, Wolves and Portsmouth boss Jackett attempting to steer them away from danger.

“The club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Kenny Jackett with immediate effect,” read a statement.

“Assistant manager Joe Gallen, who joined the club with Kenny Jackett in the summer, will also depart his role.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Kenny and Joe, and wish them all the best for the future.

“Further details regarding who will take temporary control of first-team affairs will be communicated in due course.”

There will also be a new face in the away dugout when Orient host Carlisle on Saturday.

The Cumbrians are currently second-from-bottom in League Two and have not won a game since the beginning of January, when they beat Bradford 2-0 in the league.

Millen was appointed manager in October last year and his last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Swindon on Saturday.

A statement on the club website read: “Everyone would like to go on record with their thanks to Keith for his work and efforts since he joined us at the end of October 2021, and we wish him the very best as he moves on from the club.

“Assistant manager Gav Skelton will take today’s training session.”

David Holdsworth has also stepped down as Carlisle’s director of football, a role he has held since the summer of 2018.