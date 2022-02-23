THERE have been no newly-reported deaths relating to Covid-19 in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics - however, five have been recorded in Wales.
The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,180, while Wales’ total has risen to 6,961 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 903 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 139 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded 36 cases, Caerphilly 33 and Monmouthshire and Torfaen both recorded 24 each. Blaenau Gwent recorded 22 cases.
MORE NEWS:
- Boots to offer 'affordable' covid lateral flow tests after Boris Johnson announcement
- More time to build supported living flats after five year delay
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 1
- Blaenau Gwent - 22
- Bridgend – 59
- Caerphilly – 33
- Cardiff – 184
- Carmarthenshire – 86
- Ceredigion - 20
- Conwy - 17
- Denbighshire - 10
- Flintshire - 34
- Gwynedd - 10
- Merthyr Tydfil - 12
- Monmouthshire - 24
- Neath Port Talbot - 35
- Newport – 36
- Pembrokeshire - 37
- Powys - 19
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 68
- Swansea – 63
- Torfaen - 24
- Vale of Glamorgan – 62
- Wrexham - 21
- Unknown location - 4
- Resident outside Wales – 22
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.