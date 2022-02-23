FINDING more suitable accommodation to support people at risk of homelessness is a key priority in a new strategy being drawn up by Monmouthshire council.

Changes in Welsh Government guidance since the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a sharp rise in the demand for temporary accommodation in Monmouthshire, particularly among single people.

A council report setting out details of a new four-year homelessness strategy says this has resulted in “an over-reliance” on bed and breakfast accommodation being used.

At the end of 2019, Monmouthshire council had 15 households in temporary accommodation and no households in bed and breakfast accommodation.

But a report says in December 2021, following changes in government guidance, this had risen to 92 households, including 12 families in bed and breakfasts.

The number of single homeless households being accommodated between 2017 and 2022 has increased by 516 per cent, while the number of couples decreased by 42 per cent over the same period.

Other households, which includes those with children, have seen an 80 per cent increase.

One of five priorities in the draft homelessness strategy is to increase access to suitable housing, both permanent and temporary, for homeless households.

The strategy also aims to identify those at risk of homelessness earlier, to prevent homelessness occurring.

Moving to the Welsh Government’s rapid rehousing approach is also a priority of the strategy.

The approach aims to reduce the impact of homelessness and ensure it is unrepeated, helping to reduce the reliance on temporary accommodation for longer periods.

Monmouthshire council will develop a rapid rehousing plan by June this year as part of the strategy.

“The benefits of secure, settled and self-contained housing for people who have experienced or been at risk of homelessness should not be underestimated,” the strategy says.

“The majority of people experiencing homelessness should be provided with such homes as quickly as possible.

“This will help avoid the effects of prolonged homelessness or prolonged stays in emergency or temporary settings while remaining homeless.”

Other priorities of the strategy include increase the availability of staffing and resources to tackle homelessness, and to support vulnerable residents, particularly those with complex needs.

The county council’s adult select committee will consider the draft homelessness strategy at a meeting on Wednesday, March 2.