DRAGONS lock Joe Peard has been handed a shot at redemption after being recalled by Wales Under-20s for Friday's Six Nations clash against England.

The 20-year-old forward will start at Doncaster's Castle Park (kick-off 7pm) in place of injured Rodney Parade teammate Ryan Woodman.

Five Dragons get the nod with scrum-half Morgan Lloyd, tighthead Adam Williams and Peard starting while hooker Connor Chapman and utility back Joe Westwood are among the replacements. Gwent loosehead prop Joe Cowell, of Cardiff Met, is also on the bench.

Head coach Byron Hayward praised Woodman's accomplished debut in the 26-13 win against Scotland and has called on Peard to up his game after being sin-binned in the opening weekend shocker in Cork.

"Joe was very unhappy with his performance in the game against Ireland so the opportunity comes for him to redeem himself," said Hayward.

Wales U20s' Morgan Lloyd (Picture: Six Nations - INPHO/Ben Brady)

Dragons scrum-half Lloyd changes roles with the Scarlets' Archie Hughes after coming off the bench in the first two rounds.

"With more experience in terms of age, Morgan was a real calming influence when he came on against Scotland with three try assists," said Hayward.

"His decision making was very good, he was calm, and his game management was really good, so he gets a first start."

England suffered a shock defeat to Italy in the last round and Hayward expects a response.

"They'll be feeling like what we were after the Ireland game," he said. "You're going back home coming off the back of a defeat and you certainly want to put the score right and redress the balance.

"They are going to be physical and up for it but we hope we have picked a team prepared for that physical battle and stay in the fight and I think if we are in the game in the last 20 minutes anything could happen."

Wales U20: Iestyn Hopkins (Ospreys); Cameron Winnett (Cardiff), Eddie James (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons); Rhys Barrett (Cardiff Met), Morgan Veness (Ealing Trailfinders), Adam Williams (Dragons), Benji Williams (Ospreys), Joe Peard (Dragons), Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby), Ethan Frackrell (Cardiff), Alex Mann (Cardiff – captain).

Replacements: Connor Chapman (Dragons), Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met), Nathan Evans (Cardiff), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Joe Westwood (Dragons).