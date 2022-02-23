THE local community is rallying around a number of families in Newport, after Storm Eunice caused severe damage to their houses.

Although much of the city was battered by high winds and rains last Friday, February 18, the worst affected area was a row of houses on Christchurch Road.

Here, a roof blew off a convenience store, crashing through the ceilings of a number of houses on the opposite side of the road.

Thankfully, residents were all able to walk away unharmed, though the damage caused is clear to see – with parts of the roof having completely collapsed.

And, if that wasn’t devastating enough for the homeowners, the storm was quickly followed by Storm Franklin, which brought heavy rain down on the compromised ceiling structures, further adding damage to the properties below.

A roof is understood to have blown across the street, into the buildings (Credit: Huw Evans picture agency)

Now, while those living in the houses have had to move in with either family and friends, - or into hotel accommodation - the local community is looking to rally around those affected.

A fundraiser has been launched, in a bid to raise money for those families.

It comes as residents face a potentially agonising journey through the insurance system, before any repairs can be carried out.

The fundraiser, which was launched by Caerleon based charity Dalmatian Bike Ride, is looking to raise £1,000.

At this time, £130 has been raised.

How did we get here?





Last Friday, a rare red weather warning was issued for dangerous conditions in and around the Newport area.

On Christchurch Road, a roof blew into the roofs of three houses opposite, causing severe damage to the properties, and to two cars below.

British Transport Police was drafted in to help local emergency services secure the scene. Gwent Police officers closed a section of Christchurch Road, and firefighters were also called in to deal with the damage.

After the incident, a spokesperson for the Gwent force said: "We were called to Christchurch Road, Newport at around 10.45am on Friday, January 18, after receiving reports that the roofs of three properties had fallen down.

"No injuries were reported, and damage was caused to two cars."

What does the fundraiser say?





The fundraising post, published on gofundme by Dave Rees of Dalmatian Bike Ride reads: “As a community can we come together to help those evicted from their homes due to the Storm on Friday, February 18, in Christchurch Road, Newport.

“A roof blew off a building opposite them and ripped into their homes. The residents are ok but all have had to move out some with relatives and some into hotel rooms.

“They are awaiting insurance assessors and structural engineer reports before deciding what to do next.

“Thank you for the support that’s been offered to help the clear up but due to structural damage that may have to be left to the experts. However a donation to help them in the short term will make a huge difference at this difficult time.”

The fundraiser can be viewed online here.