A PLANNED council tax rise in Caerphilly County Borough has been decreased, with the Labour-run authority saying it had "listened" to feedback on the proposals.

In January the council proposed to increase rates in the area by 2.5 per cent. But now it has revised this to a 1.9 per cent rise.

This means the average Band D property will see an increase of 45p a week and pay a total of £1,253.95 in council tax in the next financial year.

The proposal is part of the budget for 2022/23 and was backed by senior councillors at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, February 23.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, cabinet member for performance, economy and enterprise, said that the council had “listened” to residents’ concerns and revised the proposed council tax.

Referring to the proposed increase, Cllr Stenner said: “There will be some residents that will find this a real concern and I would like to urge those residents to contact the authority if they find themselves in this situation.”

However, the Plaid Cymru group said, with heating, fuel, and food costs all on the rise, it did not believe council tax should rise.

Cllr Colin Mann, Plaid Cymru group leader, said: “With the cost of living crisis hitting many very hard, the time is not right to increase the burden on hard-pressed residents of Caerphilly county.

“For many people council tax represents their highest monthly outgoing. However little the increase, it just cannot be justified. People just can’t afford it. The council have received an extra £28 million from the Welsh Government, equal to around £191 for each adult resident.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of the council's Independent group, also said that council tax should not rise at all – “especially now in people’s time of need”.

Cllr Mann, who represents Llanbradach, added: “People need help but out-of-touch Labour leaders have failed to recognise reality and approved a 1.9 per cent rise in bills. 2022 was the time to freeze bills. Labour failed to do so and that is hugely disappointing for tens of thousands of residents in Caerphilly county. When are they going to recognise the real world?”

In a public consultation on the budget proposal, 45 per cent of respondents said they did not support an increase in council tax.

Social care was a high priority for 95 per cent of respondents. But, due to the revised proposal, funding allocated to social services has been cut from £6.166 million to £5.715 million.

Parks, schools, roads, waste collection and recycling services were also listed as priorities for funding by residents.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, praised the proposed investment in highways.

Apprenticeships schemes will see an investment of £250,000, and £235,000 is allocated to flood prevention services.

Cllr Andrew Whitcombe, cabinet member for sustainability, planning and fleet, said: “I welcome the additional investment in our young people. An apprenticeship is a first step in a career path – it certainly was for me.”

The remainder of the money will be spent on public protection services, weed control measures and community safety wardens.

Leader of the council, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said the budget proposal would protect key services from cuts.

The budget proposal for 2022/23 is expected to be passed at full council on Thursday, February 24.