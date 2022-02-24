WALES head to Twickenham in the Six Nations without Alun Wyn Jones in the boilerhouse for the first time since 2006, with Will Rowlands ready to step up.

Lock Jones made his first trip to London 14 years ago and has played in seven straight fixtures over the Severn Bridge in the championship.

However, the 36-year-old is on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in the autumn.

That leaves Wales looking to Dragons forward Rowlands and Lions lock Adam Beard to lead the charge against a physical England side that traditionally thrive in the tight.

Rowlands’ last game at Twickenham was with Wasps in their 2020 Premiership final defeat to Exeter and the 30-year-old is relishing the chance to fill Jones’ big boots.

“I do enjoy having responsibility and for the small areas of the game I have responsibility for here. I don’t necessarily always find being in positions of leadership that easy,” said lock ahead of his 16th cap.

“But I think in my career so far, when I have been responsible for things, I tend to perform better. It’s something I like having.

“It started in the summer, when there were guys away on the Lions tour and some others were injured.

GRAFT: Will Rowlands puts in a tackle for Wales against Scotland

“It was a very young squad and that carried through into the autumn and this tournament. It does force the guys with a bit more experience to step up.

“I don’t have loads of international rugby experience but I have been around different rugby environments – and general environments outside of rugby – a bit more than some of the younger guys here. I hope that I bring a bit of maturity in some areas.”

Rowlands was born in Hammersmith but his father, Jeremy, was from Pontllanfraith.

“All the rugby in my background is from the Welsh side of my family – my parents and my grandparents,” he said. “That was always made apparent to me growing up, even though I was raised outside of Wales.”

Rowlands has played England once but that was behind closed doors in Llanelli in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Playing at a packed Twickenham, where he played for Oxford University in the 2012 and 2013 varsity games, is the stuff of dreams.

“In the past, I looked at Wales-England games – and all the rivalry – and it was always one I wanted to play in,” he said.

“I know a lot of the guys who will be involved and I’ve known them for years. The chance to play against a good mate of mine like Joe Launchbury would be fun.”

Watch England v Wales live on S4C from 4.15pm on Saturday. S4C will also show England U20s v Wales U20s from 6.45pm on Friday night, English commentary available.