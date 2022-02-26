THREE Monmouthshire motorists had their cases heard in courts outside of Gwent recently.

The offenders were in court for speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required.

Here is a round-up of the cases heard.

GEMMA CHARMAINE SHAKESHEFF, 39, of Pembroke Court in Undy, must pay more than £800 after refusing to identify a driver alleged to have been caught driving 5mph over the limit.

She was questioned by South Wales Police officers on September 8 last year about an alleged offence of speeding – 35mph in a 30mph zone – on Pentwyn Road in Cardiff on August 2.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 8.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.

MICHAEL KEVIN DEWI JONES, 23, of Dewstow Close in Caldicot, must pay almost £250 after admitting speeding on the M5.

Jones was caught doing 86mph in Somerset on the M5 at junction 20 on April 21 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £100 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 9.

Jones was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

SAMANTHA JANE HELEN DEL-NEVO, 32, of Buchanan Close in Monmouth, refused to identify the driver of a vehicle which was alleged to have been speeding.

She was questioned by South Wales Police officers on August 26 last year about an alleged offence where a manned speed camera caught a Vauxhall Astra doing 67mph in a 40mph zone on the A4119 at Mwyndy Cross on July 25.

An offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10.

She was fined £660, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £66 surcharge. She also had six points added to her licence.