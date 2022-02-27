HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from February 16-23.
Corey Paraskeva
Paraskeva was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 17.
The 24-year-old, of Trostrey, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Pontypool.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on July 29, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Shelley Cook
Cook was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.
The 35-year-old, of Rosser Street, Wainfelin, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way in Cwmbran.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 4, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Robin Hughes
Hughes was fined more than £140 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.
The 75-year-old, of Dorallt Way, Henllys, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Caerwent.
He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on August 3, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Sophie Beavan
Beavan was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.
The 34-year-old, of Earls Mede, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling faster than 30mph on Usk Way in Newport.
She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on June 20, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Catrin Hart
Hart was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 21.
The 27-year-old, of James Street, Penygarn, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Usk Road in Newport.
She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on August 1, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
Gareth Purcell
Purcell was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 22.
The 38-year-old, of Tillsland, Coed Eva, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 5, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Phillip Morton
Morton was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, February 22.
The 78-year-old, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Station Road in Pontypool.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on August 5, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
