SUPERDRUG has undercut Boots on Covid tests after Boris Johnson announced free testing will end.

Superdrug has pledged to sell lateral flow tests for just 1.99 – 51p cheaper than high street rival Boots.

Boots became the first pharmacy to unveil it’s Covid test pricing ahead of the new government rules in April.

Boots UK director of healthcare services Asif Aziz said: “We are pleased to be expanding our Covid-19 testing services even further, with affordable lateral flow testing options for those who still want peace of mind from asymptomatic testing after 1 April.

“While it is great that we are returning to normal and finding a way to live with Covid-19, we encourage our customers and patients to stay safe and continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, especially to those in vulnerable groups.”

Superdrug said a single lateral flow test will be priced at £1.99, and a 5 pack will be £9.79 compared to Boots which will charge £12 for a pack of five or £2.50 per individual swab.

Superdrug is still offering free tests at the time of writing although said it would start offering swabs at the new prices in the coming days, according to the Retail Gazzette.

From 24 February in England, if you test positive for #COVID19 you are no longer legally required to self-isolate.



You will still be advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.



More info: https://t.co/lQjB6iQc1e pic.twitter.com/p0kXB5yiLH — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) February 22, 2022

The prime minister announced his plan for "living with Covid" on Monday, February 21 which includes the ending of free testing for most people from April 1.

Superdrug branches in Gwent: