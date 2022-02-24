ARGUS readers have been sharing their views on the expected end of free Covid testing in Wales.

The Welsh Government has implied that the free universal service will end after Boris Johnson announced the UK Government would stop funding it from April 1.

Following the news, we asked our readers what their thoughts on the possibility of free Covid testing ending in Wales.

Many who responded to our post disagreed with the decision to cut free Covid testing.

Susan Brennan said: “I don't think that testing should end especially for vulnerable people like myself.”

Claire Peach agreed, adding: “I am happy to return to full life but there are still vulnerable people who have less or no protection from vaccines, like most people including some elderly folk in my own family.

“I will wear a mask in busy places and test before seeing them. That seems the responsible way to move forwards.

“We can’t avoid busy spaces - four sons in different educational settings and a worker in the large event sector - not wishing to harm either of our parents seems reasonable.”

And Liz Gardiner said: “So many people still need these tests to safeguard themselves, loved ones, colleagues. They should remain free of charge.”

One commenter, Marie Walkley, warned about the impact of this on the NHS.

“If they’re not free for NHS staff – but they want us to keep testing every day it won’t be plausible,” she said.

The UK Government’s department of health and social care told the Argus: “The health secretary has made clear that if NHS staff need tests, they will be provided with free tests, and that will be a decision for the NHS.”

Others suggested that the move to charge for testing kits would lead to people just not testing.

Becci Louise Powell said: “Then people won't test.. simple.”

She added: “When people are struggling to pay bills, buying these test kits will be last on the priority list.”

Richard Poynter said: “It will definitely drive down numbers being reported for Covid as people will not buy them.”

While some readers welcomed the news as a “return to normal.”

Charles Wagner said: “Wake up and stop testing! Returning to normal is what must be the focus.”

Anthony Reed said: “Stop testing full stop!!!”, while Philip Jones said: “Good, will cut down on the ridiculous testing.”