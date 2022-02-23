THE transformation of a former Wetherspoons pub in Newport is continuing, with a new bar and brasserie set to open in just a matter of days.

Located on the corner of Bridge Street and Baneswell Road, the Queens Hotel is set to open its restaurant next week, on Tuesday, March 1.

Q Newport, which operate the multi-purpose building, have revealed that their restaurant is called Queens Bar & Brasserie.

Once open, it will offer diners a range of grill and seafood options, in addition to a three course menu.

There will be lunch and afternoon tea specific menus on offer – along with a Mother’s Day special.

Inside the Queen's Hotel in Newport

According to the restaurant website, it will showcase the best that Newport and the surrounding area has to offer, with all food and produce provided by local suppliers.

Confirming news of the opening date, Q Newport took to social media, saying: “The Queen’s Bar & Brasserie will offer classic dishes in a vibrant and atmospheric setting in the newly refurbished Queens Hotel.

“We will bringing to Newport a brand new concept, fusing amazing food and entertainment in the heart of the city.”

While a number of restaurant and front of house jobs are currently being advertised, the position of head chef has been filled by Iain Jackson, who has worked in a number of restaurants across Wales.

He said: “It’s all about the ingredients, taking the best produce you can find and letting it do the talking.

“I want to bring the Queen's Brasserie to the next level - a place where guests want to come back time and time again."

Crucially, while some of Q Newport’s facilities are available exclusively to its members, the restaurant is open to the public, and more information can be found about it here.

How did we get here?





In 2021, what was once a Wetherspoon pub and hotel was transformed – into an entrepreneurial hub for the city.

The venue is an iconic building in the city, and has a history dating back to the Chartist movement.

But now, following a refurbishment from Q Newport, the building serves as a business and leisure hub.

Another view inside the Queen's Hotel in Newport

Inside, more than 5,000 square feet of co-working and meeting space for has been created, with day passes from £15, and desk memberships starting at £79 per month.

Members will be able to enjoy discounts on food and wine, cocktails and beers as well as on hotel accommodation.

At the launch last year, Q's director of hospitality David Pell told the Argus: “Our tenanted entrepreneurs are able to work, socialise, eat, drink - and even sleep, in our state of the art environment with day passes at £15 and permanent hot desk memberships from as little as £79 per month”.

More information regarding the flexible office space and hotel bookings can be found here.