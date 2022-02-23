PLANS to establish a leading cycling centre near Abergavenny which have divided opinions are set to be decided by Monmouthshire councillors next week.

Council planners have recommended the proposed velo park at Racecourse Farm, in Llanfoist, which will include facilities for road, cyclocross and entry-level mountain biking, is given the green light.

The long-awaited cycling centre has been developed by Monmouthshire council with Welsh Cycling, which has identified a lack of suitable regional facilities for closed road cycling as “one of the main barriers to the development of the sport in Wales”.

Welsh Cycling says the centre will “provide the ideal environment to help develop the champions of tomorrow”.

“The development of the velo park will allow Monmouthshire to enhance its national and international reputation for cycle sport and tourism,” it says.

However nine objections have been lodged over the location of the proposed centre.

Helen Davies-Parsons, chief executive of Dormy Care Communities and a director of Foxhunters Estates, is among those to have objected.

Ms Davies-Parsons has pointed to a development of 24 bungalows due to start next to the Foxhunters care home and says traffic in the area is “already a problem”.

“This would no doubt increase and cause traffic build up on the bypass which is already badly affected,” she said.

“The planned lighting of the scheme would pollute the care home and the bungalows. Noise will also be a problem with the closing time being as planned.”

Llanfoist Fawr Community Council said it supports the principle of a cycling centre in Abergavenny, but it has also called for refusal over the proposed location.

It has raised concerns over traffic issues, concern that 80 parking spaces are not sufficient and worries over the impact of the development on wildlife on the area.

Natural Resources Wales has concerns over the plans due to “inadequate information” provided in support.

But other residents and cycling groups have also supported the proposals, according to a planning report recommending approval of the plans.

Abergavenny Cycle Group said the centre would bring a range of benefits to the community, with the potential for it to be a hub for cycling activities and events.

Abergavenny Road Club has also backed the plans, and 25 residents have lodged comments of support.

Monmouthshire council’s planning committee will decide the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.