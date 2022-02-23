MOTORISTS looking to travel from Wales into England this week are set to face some disruption, with the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge closed.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed to all traffic on the bridge, from 9pm at night until 6am the following morning.

These closures start tonight - Wednesday, February 23 - and continue each and every week night until the following Wednesday, March 2.

This means that traffic will be able to travel as normal on Saturday and Sunday.

The westbound safety lane will also be closed during the closure times.

But, drivers heading in the opposite direction – from England into Wales, will be able to travel as normal.

According to National Highways, the closures come as a result of bridge maintenance work being carried out.

The closures take place just days after the consecutive storms caused disruption on the bridge, with high wind speeds preventing traffic from travelling at times – though in fairness, the conditions at this time did not allow for maintenance to be safely carried out.

Any motorists looking to travel during the closure times will be diverted over the M48 Severn Bridge – the older of the two Severn crossings.

What has been said about the closures?





A spokesman for National Highways said: “Like any major structure, the bridges need frequent maintenance to keep them in a safe and serviceable condition. Sometimes we need to close a bridge to keep road users and our team safe while we work.

"We understand that these closures cause disruption to road users and local communities, and we’re striving to keep the bridges open as often as we can.

"Our work isn’t always visible. We may be carrying out repairs underneath the road surface, or waiting for construction materials to dry or set before continuing our work."