Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen MS Lynne Neagle:

THE expanded cost-of-living support package announced by the Welsh Government is very welcome news.

The support, significantly larger than equivalent support provided by the UK Government in England, will help people in Torfaen pay their bills in what are increasingly difficult circumstances.

The cost-of-living crisis is serious.

The Resolution Foundation has calculated families face a £1,200 hit from April, as energy bills and taxes rise.

BBC research suggests the price of a basket filled with 15 standard food items rose by eight per cent in just a year. And the Bevan Foundation’s snapshot of poverty reveals that more than a third of Welsh households don’t have enough money to buy anything beyond everyday essentials.

At the heart of the package of support is a £150 cost-of-living payment that will be provided to all households in Wales who live in properties in council tax bands A-D, as well as recipients of the Council Tax Reduction Scheme in all bands.

The Welsh Government will be working with local authorities to provide more detail about how the scheme will operate and will begin making payments as soon as possible.

In addition, a further £25 million will be provided as a discretionary fund for local authorities, allowing councils to use their local knowledge to help households who may be struggling.

The Discretionary Assistance Fund helps people pay for essential costs such as food, gas, electricity, clothing, or emergency travel.

In 2022-23 more than £100 million will be provided to strengthen other schemes that help people meet the rising costs of living.

More money will be provided through the Discretionary Assistance Fund and through the Winter Fuel Support Scheme, which will deliver an additional £200 later this year to hundreds of thousands of low-income households.

I would really encourage anyone entitled to apply for the Winter Fuel Funding to contact Torfaen Council and claim the payment.

I heard this week that only about half of eligible households in Wales have applied for the payment. The deadline is now tight.

All applications must be received by Torfaen Council by Monday, February 28.

I am really proud that the Welsh Government is stepping in to do everything it can within its powers and budget to support families.

People in Torfaen face a cost-of-living crisis not because of anything they have done but because of the economic choices and mismanagement of the UK Government, rising prices and the cruel £20 cut which has been imposed on those in receipt of Universal Credit.

I hope the package of support, which amounts to more than £330 million, will help people in Torfaen and across Wales to manage their budgets and meet some of the rising costs-of-living during the next 12 months.