SENIOR councillors have backed an application to build a “flagship later living development” in Risca.

Plans to demolish Ty Darran care home, which closed more than a decade ago, and replace it with 46 affordable apartments for over-55s, were discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, February 23.

The plans include a communal garden, allotments, and shared spaces which will be used for coffee mornings, yoga classes, watching sports or art classes.

Cllr Ross Whiting, cabinet member for learning and leisure, and ward councillor for Risca West, said the development would be “life-changing” for future residents.

All apartments will have one bedroom and will be “fully accessible”. Some will have an extra room to be used as a study to accommodate those working from home.

The design and access statement, prepared by Pentan Architects on behalf of the council, states that every apartment will have “natural light” and access to an outdoor space.

The statement describes the Ty Darran site as an “ideal location” for housing for the over-55s. It describes the area as “highly sustainable” due to nearby shops, healthcare services, and public transport.

The development includes 19 car parking spaces with a minimum of two electric car charging points.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for social care and housing, described the proposed accommodation as “innovative”, while Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member for waste, public protection and street scene, said it was a “great opportunity for Risca and the lower Sirhowy Valley”.

This project will contribute to the council’s goal of building 400 new affordable zero carbon homes by 2025.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, said the development was an example of the Labour administration’s commitment to tackling climate change.

The outline planning application was submitted by Caerphilly Homes to the council’s planning department in December, with a decision set to be made by the council’s planning committee on March 23.

The outline planning application means that the design, access and place making aspects of the scheme are yet to be finalised.

A detailed application will be submitted by the summer.

The council has not yet received funding for the development, although it was included in its Programme Development Plan (PDP) 2021/22 application to the Welsh Government.