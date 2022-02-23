EASTENDERS co-star Rita Simons has led tributes after news emerged that ‘Aunt Sal’ actress Anna Karen has died in a house fire at the age of 85.
The British-South African actress was best known for her role as Olive in On the Buses and as Aunt Sal in Eastenders, the sister of Albert Square legend Peggy Mitchell played by Barbara Windsor.
Firefighters were on the scene shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night.
An Eastenders spokeswoman said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.
“Anna created a sharp, quick witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness fun and good humour.
“Our love and thoughts are with Anna's family and friends.”
Tribute flood in for Eastenders star Anna Karen following death
A former co-star has taken to social media to lead tributes.
Rita Simons who played Roxy Mitchell in the soap said: “I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen. Horrific and awful and so so sad.
“She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends.”
I just heard the awful news about the wonderful Anna Karen. Horrific and awful and so so sad. She was one of the best. Sleep well lovely Anna. Sending all my love to her family and friends ❤️— Rita Simons (@OfficialRita) February 23, 2022
More have been flooding in since the news of her passing.
I've always found this shot of Aunt Sal and Peggy so touching, even more so now. RIP Anna Karen. pic.twitter.com/a9VATS4XyZ— Lewis (@lewispringle) February 23, 2022
Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker said: “I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, #AnnaKaren has died in a house fire.
“What an horrific way to die, I can't bear to think about it. I adored her - She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”
The actress is understood to have lived alone with her dog.
