THREE speeding drivers from Torfaen had their cases heard recently.

One of the drivers even avoided disqualification despite accumulating too many points on his licence.

Their cases were heard in Swansea, Cardiff and Hereford.

KENNETH PAUL BLAKE, 63, of James Street in Blaenavon, has avoided a driving ban after being caught speeding.

Blake was caught speeding in a 50mph zone on the A40 at Pencraig in Herefordshire on May 5 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Hereford Justice Centre on Tuesday, February 8.

He was fined £270, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. He also had a further three points added to his licence.

Blake avoided disqualification due to accumulating too many points due to mitigating circumstances, as his mother relies on him for essential journeys.

RICHARD JOHN OWEN, 51, of West Bank in Llanfrechfa, has been ordered to pay almost £350 for being caught driving 6mph over the speed limit.

Owen was caught doing 36mph on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Rover Way, on August 3 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 7.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Owen also had three points added to his licence.

DANIELLE MOYLE, 32, of Soar Close in Croesyceiliog, pleaded guilty to speeding on the M4.

Moyle was caught doing 61mph in the 50mph zone on the M4 at Port Talbot on April 18 last year.

She was fined £100 at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 9.

She must also pay £90 in costs, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services. Moyle also had three points added to her licence.