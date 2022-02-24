NEWPORT is a city with plenty to see, but for the most part, we tend to see things at street level.

Unlike some cities, Newport has largely built out, rather than up – and while there have been expanded suburbs and neighbourhoods, the city skyline has largely stayed the same over the years.

And, while the Chartist Tower is not a new addition to the city, a new tenant is calling it home - and anyone who pays them a visit once open will have plenty to look out for.

Just weeks away from opening, the Mercure Hotel is set to take up most of the 15 storeys inside the city’s tallest building, and guests will have stunning views of Newport, covering all angles.

One side of the building looks out over the River Usk, and the neighbourhoods across the river, on the Eastern side of the city.

From here, Rodney Parade is visible like never before, and so to are the city’s river crossings, including Newport City Bridge, the footbridge, and the SDR crossing.

Parts of the city can be seen from a completely different viewpoint

Along the riverfront, the Riverside Theatre, and the University of South Wales campus, are seen in a new light.

And, once work starts on the new leisure centre, impressive views of this will be guaranteed too.

The Riverfront Theatre, Newport City Bridge, Rodney Parade and more, looking out across Newport from the Mercure Hotel

What about the other side?





Once open, the Mercure will have rooms available with two views available – the river view, and the city view.

And while the river views are impressive, there is plenty to like about the city views too.

One thing is immediately clear from the western viewpoint – just how steep Newport is.

Looking out across Newport from the new Mercure Hotel

Of course, anyone who has trekked up Hill Street would likely roll their eyes at this statement, but looking out across the city on this side, the tower doesn’t feel quite so towering.

That being said, the Civic Centre clock tower looks tiny in comparison – offering some scale.

The Bethel Church redevelopment, the Royal Gwent in the far distance, and parts of Newport city centre

There are also views of the major project to repair Bethel Church on Stow Hill, the former City Cinema on Bridge Street, and the Admiral Building in front of the railway station.

Finally, anyone feeling especially brave can look directly down at the hustle and bustle of Commercial Street – the city’s main retail district.

How you can see this for yourself

These views were all captured from the top floors of the Mercure Hotel, which is now just weeks away from opening.

Once open, there will be 130-bedrooms, offering views of the city, and hopefully a comfortable night’s sleep to boot.

There is also set to be a restaurant and bar – complete with a rooftop terrace, all located on the third floor.

Elsewhere, there is conference and events space available for hire.

Inside, the guest rooms are taking shape ahead of opening, which, while delayed due to the pandemic, is moving at full tilt at this time – with the project reaching its final stages.

Everything you need to know about the hotel development can be found in one place, right here.