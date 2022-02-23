A FLOOD warning that was in place throughout Tuesday for the River Wye in Monmouth has now been lifted.
It comes after Storm Franklin brought huge downpours to areas of Mid Wales on Monday, which left water levels in the River Wye increasing for much of the day, particularly around the Gwent town.
This prompted Natural Resources Wales to issue a flood warning for Monmouth and the town's rowing club facility was closed.
Monmouthshire County Council also notified residents at the time of the risk of potential flood damage.
However, whilst the warning has been lifted, a flood alert remains in place on Wednesday evening for the River Wye and River Monnow.
Water levels in the River Wye peaked at around 10pm on Tuesday evening, reaching 5.6 metres.
Areas of Monmouth including Dixton and Wyesham appeared to be the most vulnerable to flooding but remained untouched by the swollen river.
The water level in the town is now thought to be at 4.2 metres and continues to fall.
Two years ago, Monmouth was badly hit by flooding caused by Storm Dennis, with water levels in the River Wye and Monnow reaching record levels.
