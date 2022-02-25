A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court

RICKY WILLIAMS, 26, of The Granary, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine in his blood on the A465 Dowlais Top, Merthyr Tydfil, on June 16, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM BRANDON, 20, of Lasgarn Place, Abersychan, Pontypool, was made the subject of an 18-month community after he admitted two counts of assault by beating.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £730 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL BLANCHARD, 22, of St Georges Court, Tredegar, was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on January 26.

He was ordered to pay his victim £50 compensation.

ANDREW TYLER, 49, of Roding Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on April 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WAYNE ANDREW THOMAS, 46, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay £150 in compensation after he admitted assault by beating on February 14 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay his victim £150 in compensation and was made the subject of a three-year restraining order.

ANTHONY GRAHAM FOLEY, 32, of New Road, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 99 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in Aberbargoed on May 19, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE ARNOLD, 40, of Heol Cae Bach, Pontypandy, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis at Ystrad Mynach custody unit and failing to surrender to Newport Magistrates’ Court.