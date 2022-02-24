PRIDE is returning to Disneyland Paris in June and we couldn't be more excited.
The landmark event is back for the second time at the Walt Disney Studios Park this summer and the magical theme park has promised it will be "bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before".
Fans can expect a classic colourful parade at the resort but also non-stop entertainment throughout the day and their entire visit.
Here's when Pride is coming to the 'happiest place on Earth', what you can expect from your trip and how to get your hands on tickets for the memorable event.
When is Disneyland Paris Pride?
Pride is coming to Disneyland Paris on June 11, 2022.
The unforgettable event will run from 8 pm well into the early hours of 2 am.
Find out what your ticket to the colourful and inclusive celebration will get you.
What to expect at Disneyland Paris Pride
Here's what Disney fans can expect from Disneyland Paris Pride this year:
- Live Performances from famous artists: You will be able to take in shows from some of showbiz's biggest names including Mika, Becky Hill and Bilal Hassani. Stay tuned for more about the brand-new live concert experience
- Disney's Colourful Pride Parade: This brand-new parade has been created especially for the event where guests can sing and dance their hearts away alongside their favourite Disney Characters dressed in rainbow colours
- Grab a selfie with Disney Characters: Capture the special moments with your new Disney friends including Mickey, Minnie and other characters from the worlds of Disney
- Attractions open until late: You'll have more of a chance to ride the attractions late at night during Pride on everything from the giant toy racetrack in RC Racer to the Tower of Terror
- Disney's Magic LipSync-Along 2022: Show off how well you know the Disney and Pixar classics and be centre-stage at Disney's Magic LipSync-Along
- Tear up the dancefloor until 2 am: Revel in the enchanting atmosphere and bust some moves on the dancefloor at Walt Disney Studios Park by night and party until 2 am!
How to buy Disneyland Paris Pride tickets
Tickets are now on sale for Disneyland Paris Pride so you better be quick if you want to grab yours!
For a single adult and child ticket, it will cost you €89 per person to access the park for the event from 8 pm to 2 a.m.
With plenty of surprises in store, it is worth keeping up to date by checking the #DisneylandParisPride regularly and by following @DisneylandParisPride.
