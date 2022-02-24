DEREK Adams will finally enjoy the results of Morecambe's controversial Wembley win over Newport County AFC after returning to the Shrimps.

The outspoken Scottish manager left the Lancashire club after their League Two play-off final success against the Exiles.

Adams joined Bradford City but things didn't go to plan at Valley Parade. The Bantams, tipped by many to be League Two promotion contenders, are mid-table and highly unlikely to be in the mix for the play-offs.

Adams was sacked earlier this month but hasn’t been out of work for long.

Stephen Robinson left Morecambe for St Mirren and the position has been filled by the 46-year-old.

Adams takes over a team that sit in the final relegation spot, two points behind AFC Wimbledon.

“I am really looking forward to it, we have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time,” he said.

“I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic and it was an really easy decision for me to come back."

Adams will be in the dugout for Morecambe’s home fixture against Ipswich Town.

“Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us,” read a club statement.

“He was the manager we earmarked straight away, we knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him, and after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One.”