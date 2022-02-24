THE popular Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Light Wand is back in stock on the website and customers can't wait to get their hands on it.
The Beauty Light Wand is priced at just £29.00 and is available to buy online, while stocks last.
The liquid highlighter went viral on TikTok with its soft-focus, luminous and flawless ability.
It's no surprise the Wand is a sell-out with over 655 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5.
Currently, there are just two shades available, Spotlight and Pingasm so you'll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on them.
The wand is loved and used by hundreds of red carpet divas with Bridegerton's Phoebe Dynevor being the face of the campaign.
If you want to bag the item you can buy it on the Charlotte Tilbury website and get it delivered straight to your door with standard delivery of just £2.95 or spend £49 and get free delivery.
