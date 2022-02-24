NEWPORT County AFC will go up against Wales great Mark Hughes next month after he was appointed as manager of Bradford City.

The 58-year-old has been appointed as the successor to sacked Derek Adams at Valley Parade on a deal until the summer of 2024.

Hughes has never managed outside the Premier League but will take over a Bantams side that sit 15th in League Two, 10 points off the play-offs and highly unlikely to force their way into the promotion mix.

The former Wales boss, whose last managerial job was with Southampton three years ago, will be in the dugout for Saturday’s clash with in-form Mansfield Town.

Hughes, who will face County in Yorkshire on March 26, said: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch - and are proud to watch.

“The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.

“Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us.

“We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants.”

Hughes started his managerial career with Wales, making the Euro 2004 play-offs, before leading Manchester City, Southampton, Stoke City, Fulham, QPR and Blackburn.

That came after a glittering career with Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton and Blackburn, winning 72 caps for Wales.

He scored 163 goals in 473 appearances across two spells for the Red Devils and won the Premier League (twice), FA Cup (three times), League Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup.