ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour is being tackled in a Caerphilly town.

A dispersal order has been put in place for a total of 48 hours in the Bargoed area. It began at 5pm on Tuesday, February 23, and will remain in place until 5pm on Friday, February 25.

It covers the following areas:

Station Road;

Bargoed Gateway;

Angel Way;

Wood Street;

Hanbury Square;

West Street;

Cross Street;

Greenfield Street;

Francis Street;

Ruth Street;

South Street;

Park Road;

Morrison’s car park;

All public spaces and thoroughfares within the boundary on the map.

The order allows police to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If groups are moved on and then return to the area they face being arrested.

MORE NEWS:

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: “Anti-social behaviour and associated crime and disorder is unacceptable: it negatively impacts on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated. We are continuing to take action against anyone intent on causing harm in our communities.

“Throughout the order, officers will be visible and will work with Safer Caerphilly partners to patrol areas covered by the dispersal order, respond to reports of disorder and reassure the public. If you have any concerns, please do stop to talk to us.

“While the order is in place, and throughout the remainder of half term, we’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are and continue to speak to them about the impact their behaviour can have on their town and their neighbours.”