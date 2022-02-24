A CWMBRAN man has pleaded not guilty to rape.

Kyle Daniel Jones, 26 of Oakfield Grange, Cwmbran, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today – February 24.

He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three offences are alleged to have taken place on June 17, 2020.

Jones denies all three counts. He is represented by Heath Edwards and the prosecution is represented by Ieuan Bennett.

He has been remanded on conditional bail until the trial at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday, August 30.